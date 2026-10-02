US may create military base in Europe
Other countries
- 02 October, 2026
- 09:23
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
US President Donald Trump said his country may create a military base in Poland, Report informs.
"We are looking at that, and it could happen," he said at a media stakeout outside the White House.
"You don't know if I made it [the decision on creating the base] or not. I might have made it," Trump added.
Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Washington had included into its national security strategy a provision on creating a permanent US military base in Poland.
Tramp Polşada ABŞ hərbi bazasının yaradıla biləcəyini açıqlayıb
Трамп не исключил создание военной базы США в Польше
Latest News
00:00
Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupationDomestic policy
23:56
Photo
EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in AghdamForeign policy
23:32
French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protestsOther countries
23:18
Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presenceRegion
23:07
World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancyHealth
22:42
Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi ArabiaOther countries
22:39
Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic worldRegion
22:17
Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 yearsTeam sports
22:04
Photo