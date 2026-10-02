US may create military base in Europe

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US President Donald Trump said his country may create a military base in Poland, Report informs.

"We are looking at that, and it could happen," he said at a media stakeout outside the White House.

"You don't know if I made it [the decision on creating the base] or not. I might have made it," Trump added.

Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Washington had included into its national security strategy a provision on creating a permanent US military base in Poland.