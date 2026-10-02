Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
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    US may create military base in Europe

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 09:23
    US may create military base in Europe

    US President Donald Trump said his country may create a military base in Poland, Report informs.

    "We are looking at that, and it could happen," he said at a media stakeout outside the White House.

    "You don't know if I made it [the decision on creating the base] or not. I might have made it," Trump added.

    Earlier, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Washington had included into its national security strategy a provision on creating a permanent US military base in Poland.

    Donald Trump United States of America Poland
    Tramp Polşada ABŞ hərbi bazasının yaradıla biləcəyini açıqlayıb
    Трамп не исключил создание военной базы США в Польше
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