President: The current Armenian leadership used to make territorial claims against us

"All the blame cannot be pinned solely on the previous leadership of Armenia. Even though the previous Armenian leaders are all war criminals and must face their punishment," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

"The current Armenian leadership used to make territorial claims against us, attempted to insult the Azerbaijani people, and offended the dignity of the Azerbaijani people with inappropriate and uncouth statements," the head of state noted, adding that "we must never forget any of this."