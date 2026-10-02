Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    YAP Chairman: This is the first time our congress is held after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty

    Domestic policy
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 10:46
    YAP Chairman: This is the first time our congress is held after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty

    "This is the first time that our congress is being held after Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty," said President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), during his speech at the 8th Congress of YAP, Report informs.

    Recalling that the 7th Congress was also held in a new environment at the time, the head of state noted: "Because only a few months had passed since our glorious Victory, and the entire world was talking about our Victory. Azerbaijan itself, single-handedly, put an end to the occupation and at the same time created new realities in the region. From that time-from our Victory in the Second Garabagh War until today-these realities have been accepted by the entire world."

    Ilham Aliyev New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party
    YAP-ın Sədri: Ərazi bütövlüyü və suverenliyin bərpasından sonra ilk dəfədir qurultayımız keçirilir
    Председатель ПЕА: Съезд проводится впервые после восстановления территориальной целостности и суверенитета
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