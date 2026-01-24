US looking at naval blockade of oil supplies to Cuba

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US President Donald Trump's administration is looking at exerting pressure on Cuba, including via a naval blockade of oil supplies, Politico said, citing sources, Report informs.

    According to the sources, such a scenario was supported by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. No decision has been made on this matter but such an option could be part of potential measures presented to Trump.

    US President Donald Trump announced on January 11 that Cuba would no longer receive oil and financial support from Venezuela, accusing Havana of providing "security services" to Caracas. He declared that Venezuelan oil supplies to Cuba would be cut off. He also said that following its military operation in Venezuela, Washington is in contact with the Cuban authorities on a potential ‘deal.'

    Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Havana has little dialogue with Washington outside of technical contacts on migration issues, but is ready for a serious and responsible dialogue.

