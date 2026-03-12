Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum

    US launches probe into trading partners, including EU, China and India

    Other countries
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 10:01
    US launches probe into trading partners, including EU, China and India

    The US has launched a new investigation into some of its biggest trading partners after the Supreme Court struck down a key part of President Donald Trump's tariff policies last month, Report informs via BBC.

    On Wednesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the Section 301 unfair trade practices probe could lead to new levies against countries including China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico by this summer.

    The probe could allow the US to impose import taxes on goods from any of the countries found to have engaged in unfair trade practices.

    Greer said he hoped to conclude the investigations before new temporary tariffs imposed by Trump in late February expire in July.

    "The United States will no longer sacrifice its industrial base to other countries that may be exporting their problems with excess capacity and production to us," Greer said in the announcement.

    Other countries being investigated include Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Switzerland and Norway.

    Canada, which is the US's second largest trading partner, was not mentioned as a target of the probe.

    The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs imposed by Trump on a slew of countries around the world in April last year were unlawful.

    Soon after the decision, the president announced a new 10% global tariff, calling the ruling "terrible" and lambasting the justices who rejected his trade policy as "fools".

    The following day he said the levy would be 15% but when it came into effect the rate actually being charged was 10%.

    Since then Trump and other senior officials in his administration have said the levy will be raised to 15%.

    The probe offers the Trump administration a way to rebuild its case for a credible tariff threat against trading partners.

    It also comes as top US officials are set to meet their Chinese counterparts in Paris this weekend.

    Those talks are expected to help lay the groundwork for Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing at the end of March.

    US tariffs
    ABŞ Aİ, Çin və bir sıra digər ölkələrə qarşı ticarət araşdırmalarına başlayıb
    США начали торговые расследования против ЕС, Китая и ряда других стран

    Latest News

    11:25

    Vaira Vike-Freiberga сriticizes structure of UN Security Council

    Other countries
    11:20

    President: Today we suffer from a lack of international attention

    Domestic policy
    11:18
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev addresses opening ceremony of Global Baku Forum - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    11:16

    President Ilham Aliyev: Regional security has always been issue number one for Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    José Ramos-Horta: Historic peace between Baku and Yerevan extremely timely

    Foreign policy
    11:01

    President Ilham Aliyev: Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agenda

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    ASCO's vessel engaged in research activities at the Goshadash field

    Infrastructure
    10:53

    Brent oil tops $98 per barrel amid Middle East tensions

    Energy
    10:40

    Russia's Dmitriev says he discussed global energy crisis with US counterparts

    Other countries
    All News Feed