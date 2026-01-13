US labels 3 Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organizations

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 20:26
    US President Donald Trump's administration has made good on its pledge to label three Middle Eastern branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations, imposing sanctions on them and their members in a decision that could have implications for US relationships with allies Qatar and Türkiye, Report informs via AP News.

    The Treasury and State departments announced the actions Tuesday against the Lebanese, Jordanian and Egyptian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood, which they said pose a risk to the United States and American interests.

    The State Department designated the Lebanese branch a foreign terrorist organization, the most severe of the labels, which makes it a criminal offense to provide material support to the group. The Jordanian and Egyptian branches were listed by Treasury as specially designated global terrorists for providing support to Hamas.

    "These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters" violence and destabilization wherever it occurs," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. "The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism."

    ABŞ "Müsəlman qardaşları"nın üç bölməsini terrorçu təşkilat kimi tanıyıb
    США признали три ближневосточных отделения "Братьев-мусульман" террористическими

