    • 01 January, 2026
    • 13:41
    US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anew

    The US military has launched new attacks on the vessels targeting two boats allegedly used by members of drug cartels killing five people, the US Southern Command said, Report informs via TASS.

    According to a message on X, the joint task force of Operation Southern Spear struck on December 31 on the orders of the Minister of War Pete Hegseth.

    Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and were involved in drug smuggling, the US Southern Command said.

    As a result of the strikes, the command said, three people were killed on board the first boat, and two in the second.

    США заявили о новых ударах по судам наркоторговцев

