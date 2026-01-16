Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    US keeps all options on table regarding Iran — envoy to UN

    Other countries
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 08:07
    US keeps all options on table regarding Iran — envoy to UN

    US President Donald Trump is considering all possible options regarding Iran, US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz said, Report informs via TASS.

    "President Trump is a man of action. Not endless talk like we see at the United Nations. He has made it clear all options are on the table," he told a UN Security Council meeting on Iran.

    The US envoy also said that "Iran says it is ready for dialogue, but its actions say otherwise."

    US President Donald Trump Iran Mike Waltz
    ABŞ-nin BMT-dəki səfiri: İranla bağlı bütün mümkün tədbirlər nəzərdən keçirilir
    Постпред при ООН: США не исключают никакие действия в отношении Ирана

    Latest News

    09:36

    President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for Gaza

    Other countries
    09:26

    CBA currency exchange rates (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:08

    Over 600 people evacuated from South Africa's Kruger National Park

    Other countries
    08:48

    Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premier

    Other countries
    08:48

    China's private company launches 4 satellites from ship at sea

    Other countries
    08:36

    Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza

    Other countries
    08:24

    Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaper

    Other countries
    08:15

    Trump said Machado showed respect by giving him her Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    All News Feed