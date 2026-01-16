US keeps all options on table regarding Iran — envoy to UN
Other countries
- 16 January, 2026
- 08:07
US President Donald Trump is considering all possible options regarding Iran, US Permanent Representative to the UN Mike Waltz said, Report informs via TASS.
"President Trump is a man of action. Not endless talk like we see at the United Nations. He has made it clear all options are on the table," he told a UN Security Council meeting on Iran.
The US envoy also said that "Iran says it is ready for dialogue, but its actions say otherwise."
Latest News
09:36
President Trump announces formation of Board of Peace for GazaOther countries
09:26
CBA currency exchange rates (16.01.2026)Finance
09:15
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.01.2026)Finance
09:08
Over 600 people evacuated from South Africa's Kruger National ParkOther countries
08:48
Yemeni government resigns, Zindani appointed new premierOther countries
08:48
China's private company launches 4 satellites from ship at seaOther countries
08:36
Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in GazaOther countries
08:24
Israeli PM asks Trump to postpone attack on Iran — newspaperOther countries
08:15