Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 16:30
    US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns

    The United States and Israel struck 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns on the Gulf, local media reports, saying the ships were burnt, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "Following the American–Zionist air attack, at least 16 cargo vessels belonging to citizens of the towns of Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Kong were completely burnt in the fire," a local offical from the southern Hormozgan province says, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin Bəndər Lingə limanına zərbələri nəticəsində 16 ticarət gəmisi məhv edilib - YENİLƏNİB
    В результате ударов по порту Бендер-Ленге уничтожено 16 судов - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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