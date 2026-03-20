US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns

The United States and Israel struck 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns on the Gulf, local media reports, saying the ships were burnt, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"Following the American–Zionist air attack, at least 16 cargo vessels belonging to citizens of the towns of Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Kong were completely burnt in the fire," a local offical from the southern Hormozgan province says, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.