US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 16:30
The United States and Israel struck 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port towns on the Gulf, local media reports, saying the ships were burnt, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"Following the American–Zionist air attack, at least 16 cargo vessels belonging to citizens of the towns of Bandar Lengeh and Bandar Kong were completely burnt in the fire," a local offical from the southern Hormozgan province says, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
Latest News
17:22
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Novruz holidayDomestic policy
17:08
Italy negotiating additional gas supplies with Azerbaijan due to LNG disruptionsOther countries
16:53
Photo
Baku residents celebrating Novruz holiday - PHOTOSDomestic policy
16:41
Russia lodges protest with Israel over bomb falling near RT journalists in LebanonOther countries
16:30
US, Israel strike 16 Iranian cargo vessels in port townsOther countries
16:19
France's ambassador in Baku congratulates Azerbaijanis on NovruzForeign policy
16:07
Azerbaijan doubles construction limestone production in FebruaryIndustry
15:58
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Tunisia on Independence DayForeign policy
15:36