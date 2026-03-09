US envoy Whitkoff and businessman Kushner cancel Israel visit

Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    • 09 March, 2026
    • 13:39
    US President"s special envoy Steve Whitkoff and businessman Jared Kushner have canceled their planned trip to Israel, originally scheduled for March 10, Report informs, citing Israeli channel Kan12.

    The outlet did not provide further details.

    Earlier reports had indicated that Kushner and Whitkoff were expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their visit.

