    US defense chief does not rule out full-scale operation in Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 10:03
    US defense chief does not rule out full-scale operation in Venezuela

    US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has not ruled out the possibility of a full-scale operation in Venezuela.

    In an interview with CBS News, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: "President Trump sets the terms" of running Venezuela.

    "It means we set the terms. President Trump sets the terms. And ultimately, he'll decide what the iterations are of that," Hegseth said. "But, it means the drugs stop flowing, it means the oil that was taken from us is returned, ultimately, and that criminals are not sent to the United States."

    In his response to a question about whether the administration would seek Congress' approval for a full-scale intervention to stabilize Venezuela, Hegseth called Maduro's capture a law enforcement exercise and said Secretary of State Marco Rubio "was clear there that this is not something you notify Congress about beforehand." But he said if there are more extensions to this, "of course we will keep Congress involved."

