US announces 'biggest bombing campaign' in Iran since beginning of escalation
Other countries
- 07 March, 2026
- 09:31
A senior Trump administration official has said that last night marked America's "biggest bombing campaign" in Iran, Report informs via Sky News.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business: "We'll do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles.
"And we are substantially degrading them. And, you know, our campaign has been overwhelming."
For several days, the White House has been warning that its attacks would intensify.
In a post on X overnight, US Central Command said its forces had struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of Operation Epic Fury, adding: "We are not slowing down."
