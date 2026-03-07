Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    US announces 'biggest bombing campaign' in Iran since beginning of escalation

    Other countries
    • 07 March, 2026
    • 09:31
    US announces 'biggest bombing campaign' in Iran since beginning of escalation

    A senior Trump administration official has said that last night marked America's "biggest bombing campaign" in Iran, Report informs via Sky News.

    Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business: "We'll do the most damage to the Iranian missile launchers, the factories that build the missiles.

    "And we are substantially degrading them. And, you know, our campaign has been overwhelming."

    For several days, the White House has been warning that its attacks would intensify.

    In a post on X overnight, US Central Command said its forces had struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of Operation Epic Fury, adding: "We are not slowing down."

    Scott Bessent US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    ABŞ hərbi əməliyyatlar başlayandan bəri İrana qarşı ən böyük zərbələr dalğasını həyata keçirib
    США заявили о крупнейшей серии ударов по Ирану с начала эскалации

    Latest News

    10:12

    UAE FM condemns attack on civilian infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    10:09

    Kuwait destroys 12 drones, 14 missiles fired by Iran

    Other countries
    10:07

    US has struck more than 3,000 targets inside Iran, CENTCOM says

    Region
    10:04

    Trump says defense firms to quadruple output of some weapons

    Other countries
    10:00

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market nears $95

    Energy
    09:57

    Trump to Axios: "Unconditional surrender" is when Iran "can't fight any longer"

    Other countries
    09:49

    IRGC announces start of 24th phase of its operation against Israel

    Region
    09:45

    Iran attacks building housing Gulf Cooperation Council officers in Bahrain

    Other countries
    09:40

    US State Department approves sale of air bombs to Israel worth $151M

    Other countries
    All News Feed