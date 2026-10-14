Azerbaijan, Chile discuss cooperation in financial markets

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Azerbaijan and Chile have exchanged views on existing experience in financial markets, directions for capital market development and opportunities to study international practices.

According to Report, citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) CJSC, Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of the Management Board of the BSE, met Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, Chargé d'Affaires of the Chilean Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed opportunities to exchange views on the activities of the Santiago Stock Exchange and its experience in developing the capital market.

The meeting was significant in terms of mutual information exchange and sharing experience in the development of financial markets.