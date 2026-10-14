Azerbaijan represented at HOTREC, Hotelstars assemblies in Vilnius

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan was represented at the 93rd General Assembly of the European Association of Hotels, Restaurants and Cafés (HOTREC) and the 12th General Assembly of the Hotelstars Union (HSU), held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on October 12-14.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency, Azerbaijan was represented by Rashad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), and Asmar Shabanova, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association Public Union.

The events featured discussions on the development of the hospitality sector, hotel classification criteria, improving service quality, regulatory and institutional developments, digitalization and sustainability.

Representatives of hotel associations from European countries exchanged views and reviewed best practices and opportunities for cooperation in the sector.

As part of the General Assemblies, Aliyev briefed participants on initiatives being implemented in Azerbaijan in the field of hotel classification and measures taken to develop the country's hotel sector.

Meetings were also held with HOTREC President Alexandros Vassilikos and Hotelstars Union President Markus Luthe.

The discussions focused on applying international experience in Azerbaijan and prospects for future cooperation in the hospitality sector.

Participation in such international events contributes to developing cooperation with European partners, studying best practices in hotel classification and service quality, and supporting the development of Azerbaijan's hospitality sector.

HOTREC represents the hotel, restaurant and café sector in Europe and brings together 47 national associations from 36 countries.

The Hotelstars Union works to ensure that hotel star classifications in member countries are carried out according to common criteria and to improve service quality.