US agrees to negotiate with Iran in Oman
Other countries
- 04 February, 2026
- 08:02
The Washington administration has agreed to negotiate with Iranian delegates in Oman, and talks are expected to take place on February 6, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on X, Report informs.
His source in an Arab country said "the nuclear talks between the US and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday."
"The source said the Trump administration agreed to the Iranian request to move the talks from Türkiye," the journalist continued.
According to his information, "negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman."
Earlier, Axios noted that Iran was planning to change the format of talks with the US to bilateral and hold them in Oman instead of Istanbul.
