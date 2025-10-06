Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ursula von der Leyen calls for European unity to overcome challenges

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is employing the oldest method in politics - "divide and rule," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Report informs.

    She made the remarks during a European Parliament session on the evening of October 6, where two motions of no confidence against the Commission were being considered.

    Von der Leyen once again called for unity in facing both internal and external challenges confronting the European Union.

    AK sədri: Çətinliklərin öhdəsindən gəlmək üçün Avropanın birliyə ehtiyacı var
    Урсула фон дер Ляйен: Европе нужно единство для преодоления вызовов

