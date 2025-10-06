Ursula von der Leyen calls for European unity to overcome challenges
Other countries
- 06 October, 2025
- 20:33
Russian President Vladimir Putin is employing the oldest method in politics - "divide and rule," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Report informs.
She made the remarks during a European Parliament session on the evening of October 6, where two motions of no confidence against the Commission were being considered.
Von der Leyen once again called for unity in facing both internal and external challenges confronting the European Union.
Latest News
20:37
Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team wins silver at CIS GamesTeam sports
20:33
Ursula von der Leyen calls for European unity to overcome challengesOther countries
20:25
Illinois and Chicago sue Trump administration over deployment of National GuardOther countries
20:03
Armenia to establish European Integration Department at Foreign MinistryRegion
19:46
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS meetingsForeign policy
19:30
Israel and Hamas start indirect talks in EgyptOther countries
19:21
Binali Yildirim: OTS summit in Azerbaijan a historic meeting for Turkic unityForeign policy
18:58
119 people suffer food poisoning at girls' dormitory in TürkiyeRegion
18:46