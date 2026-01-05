Unknown man attacks passengers on train in France; several injured
Other countries
- 05 January, 2026
- 13:48
A knifeman is on the run following a horror stabbing attack on a train in France, Report informs via the Daily Express.
Two people have been injured with a knife by a suspect who attacked them on the RER this morning in Yvelines, according to French outlet Le Parisien.
A man was reportedly stabbed in the face in Le Vésinet while he was sleeping on the train.
He suffered minor injuries to his cheek and hands. Another victim was also attacked at the Vésinet/Le Pecq station. The severity of their injuries is currently unknown.
According to the information, the perpetrator is now on the run.
