Ukrainian forces strike chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk
- 25 February, 2026
- 13:47
The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Dorogobuzh chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk region overnight on February 25, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
Strikes by a Ukrainian drone reportedly caused a fire at the facility in the city of Dorogobuzh.
Dorogobuzh PJSC is a major industrial enterprise in the Smolensk Oblast, specializing in the production of nitrogen fertilizers and chemical products.
Meanwhile, the region's governor, Vasili Anokhin, said that four employees of the plant were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the attack.
"The civilian enterprise Dorogobuzh came under attack. Four employees of the enterprise tragically died while performing their professional duties. Ten people were injured," he said.
