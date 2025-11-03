Ukrainian forces hit Russia's Saratov oil refinery overnight

Ukraine's Defense Forces attacked the Saratov oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region overnight, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

A hit on the facility and a fire in the area of the oil refining units were recorded, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the AFU's Special Operations Forces, Robert Brovdi.

"On the night of November 3, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Saratov oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region. A hit on the facility and a fire in the area of the ELOU AVT-6 oil refining complex were recorded," the General Staff said.

The Saratov refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, its processing volume amounted to 4.8 million tons. The plant is involved in supplying the needs of the Russian armed forces.