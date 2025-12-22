Ukrainian forces destroy two Russian fighter jets at Lipetsk airfield

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukrainian military forces successfully destroyed two Russian fighter jets, a Su-30 and a Su-27, at a Russian military airfield near Lipetsk during the night of December 20–21, Report informs, citing Ukraine"s Defense Ministry intelligence directorate.

    The estimated combined value of the aircraft, which were reportedly deployed in Russia"s operations against Ukraine, could reach $100 million.

    Planning for the operation took approximately two weeks, the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

    "The Su-27 and Su-30 aircraft, with tail numbers ‘12" and ‘82," were set ablaze thanks to meticulous preparation and professional execution," the statement read. "Careful study of patrol routes and guard shift schedules allowed forces to infiltrate the Russian military site undetected, strike the jets inside a protective hangar, and exit the airfield without interference."

    Ukrayna Rusiya ərazisində iki qırıcını məhv edib
    Украинские военные уничтожили два истребителя РФ на аэродроме в Липецке

