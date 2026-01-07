Ukraine, UK, France sign declaration on multinational force deployment

The Ukrainian delegation extended its stay in Paris on Wednesday for additional meetings with US representatives regarding future security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after signing a declaration of intent on multinational force deployment with European allies, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

"We have made significant progress with the American negotiating team in working on the documents," Zelenskyy told a press conference on Tuesday following the "Coalition of the Willing" summit. He noted that while progress was made, the "biggest issue" remaining in the negotiations involves territorial questions.

"If the teams cannot resolve some issues, we can raise this issue to the level of leaders," Zelenskyy said, adding that his team would hold separate meetings with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

He emphasized that Kyiv expects a signing in the "near future" and that security guarantees must be based on legal obligations approved by the US Congress.

Discussions with the US delegation also focused heavily on monitoring to ensure no violations of peace occur after hostilities cease. "America is ready to work on this," the president stated, highlighting that deterrence remains a critical component to prevent new Russian strikes.

Regarding the broader summit, Zelenskyy also wrote on Telegram that military officials from France, the UK, and Ukraine had worked in detail on force deployment numbers and the specific weapons required for effective operations.

The leaders of Ukraine, France, and the UK signed a declaration of intent in Paris regarding the deployment of multinational forces to support Kyiv's defense, reconstruction, and strategic stability.

The declaration was signed by Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following the conclusion of the "Coalition of the Willing" summit in the French capital, a statement announced.

The gathering, described by Zelenskyy as the "most representative meeting" of the coalition, aimed to solidify support for Ukraine's defense capabilities and political steps toward peace.

The summit involved 35 countries led by the UK and France that are willing to deploy troops in the event of a ceasefire with Russia. A US delegation, including special envoy Witkoff and Kushner, also attended the summit.

Discussions focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and the modalities of their implementation, following a preparatory meeting of national security advisers in Kyiv.