    • 20 December, 2025
    • 11:22
    Ukraine strikes Russian military and energy targets in Caspian

    Ukrainian forces conducted strikes overnight on December 19 against several Russian military and economic targets in the Caspian Sea, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces said, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Ukrainian drones reportedly hit the Russian Project 22460 patrol ship Okhotnik, which was monitoring oil and gas infrastructure. Several drones struck the vessel, though the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

    In addition, a drilling platform at the Filanovsky oil and gas field, owned by Lukoil, was targeted. The platform supports oil and gas production, and the scale of damage and operational impact remains under investigation.

    The General Staff also reported that a radar system RSP-6M2 in occupied Crimea, used for managing air traffic, was recently hit.

