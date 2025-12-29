Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia region
Other countries
- 29 December, 2025
- 14:28
The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the national police, is carrying out court-authorized searches related to the leadership and staff of the Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
According to Ukraine's Security Service press office, the head of the center is Colonel Andriy Savchuk. The searches are being conducted in strict compliance with legal requirements as part of a criminal investigation into the alleged unlawful deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian citizens.
Law enforcement agencies said further details of the case will be disclosed at a later stage.
Latest News
15:01
President Aliyev approves subsistence minimum for 2026Finance
14:52
ACWA Power sets up company for Caspian Sea desalination projectBusiness
14:52
Over 900 hectares cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands last weekDomestic policy
14:41
Azerbaijani MFA: Recognition of Somalia's 'Somaliland' region violates int'l lawForeign policy
14:33
Zelenskyy: Meeting with Russia will come if Trump, European leaders agree on peace frameworkOther countries
14:29
WADA's 2026 banned substances list effective from Jan. 1Individual sports
14:28
Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia regionOther countries
14:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to lift martial law when war ends, and after it gets security guaranteesOther countries
14:10