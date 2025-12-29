Ukraine security service conducts searches in Zakarpattia region

The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the national police, is carrying out court-authorized searches related to the leadership and staff of the Zakarpattia Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Security Service press office, the head of the center is Colonel Andriy Savchuk. The searches are being conducted in strict compliance with legal requirements as part of a criminal investigation into the alleged unlawful deprivation of liberty of Ukrainian citizens.

Law enforcement agencies said further details of the case will be disclosed at a later stage.