President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of Norway's newly appointed ambassador

On January 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Andreas Gaarder, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state emphasized the importance of developing bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Norway, noting that cooperation between the two countries began in the energy sector and that there are favorable opportunities for further expanding relations.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic activities.

Expressing his satisfaction with his appointment and with the meeting with the head of state, Andreas Gaarder stated that he would spare no effort during his tenure to contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

The ambassador congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the progress achieved in the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The head of state thanked him for the congratulations and noted that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to strengthen peace.

The ambassador also informed that Norway will be represented by a high-level delegation at the World Urban Forum to be held in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that both Azerbaijan and Norway are energy suppliers to the European Union, and energy security issues were discussed in this context.

The sides exchanged views on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in economy, trade, energy - including renewable energy - investments, the establishment of business contacts, transport connectivity in the region, and hailed effective partnership within the framework of COP30.

