Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for de-escalation with Russia

Ukraine is prepared to take de-escalation steps with Russia and will mirror the energy truce, although it was not directly discussed in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a meeting with journalists, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"Various issues, the most sensitive ones, were discussed in Abu Dhabi [at the trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States on January 24-25]. The American side also spoke with us separately. And the United States said they want to raise the issue of de-escalation – for both sides to demonstrate steps to avoid using long-range capabilities in order to create more space for diplomacy," Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Ukrainian negotiating team called for consultations, and during the conversation, they confirmed that Ukraine will mirror such steps.

"In any case, we want to end the war and are ready for de-escalation steps. If Russia doesn't strike us, we won't take retaliatory measures. That's all, and we've already discussed this principle before. This is a possibility, not an agreement," the head of state added.

He also emphasized that there is no official ceasefire agreement yet. "There are no secrets. There has been no direct dialogue or direct agreement on this between us and Russia," Zelenskyy added.

"If Russia doesn't strike our energy sector, whether generating or otherwise, we won't strike theirs. I think this is the response the negotiating mediator, the United States, was counting on. We always demonstrate that we support all rational American initiatives, any real initiatives for de-escalation, and so on," the Ukrainian president noted.

On January 29, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced that he had reached an agreement with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to cease strikes on Ukraine. Later, the Ukrainian president confirmed information about an energy truce with Russia.