SOCAR's Department earns nearly $374M from non-oil exports
Energy
- 30 January, 2026
- 13:34
In 2025, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $373.9 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.
According to the monthly Export Review by the center, this is $35.9 million or 8.8% less than in 2024.
Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports in 2025 grew by 8.1% year-on-year, reaching $3.6 billion.
