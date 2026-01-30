SOCAR's Department earns nearly $374M from non-oil exports

In 2025, the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported non-oil products worth $373.9 million, Report informs, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

According to the monthly Export Review by the center, this is $35.9 million or 8.8% less than in 2024.

Overall, Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports in 2025 grew by 8.1% year-on-year, reaching $3.6 billion.