    AzerGold's export revenues up by 35% in 2025

    Business
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:59
    In 2025, AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $225.7 million, an increase of $58.6 million, or 35.06%, more than in 2024.

    Report informs, citing the January issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that during the same period, exports of Azerbaijan"s non-oil sector increased by 8.1% compared to the previous year, reaching $3.6 billion.

    Azergold export revenues
    Ötən il "AzerGold"un ixrac gəlirləri 35 %-dən çox artıb
    Экспортные доходы AzerGold в 2025 году выросли на 35%

