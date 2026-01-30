AzerGold's export revenues up by 35% in 2025

In 2025, AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $225.7 million, an increase of $58.6 million, or 35.06%, more than in 2024.

Report informs, citing the January issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that during the same period, exports of Azerbaijan"s non-oil sector increased by 8.1% compared to the previous year, reaching $3.6 billion.