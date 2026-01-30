AzerGold's export revenues up by 35% in 2025
Business
- 30 January, 2026
- 13:59
In 2025, AzerGold CJSC exported products worth $225.7 million, an increase of $58.6 million, or 35.06%, more than in 2024.
Report informs, citing the January issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, that during the same period, exports of Azerbaijan"s non-oil sector increased by 8.1% compared to the previous year, reaching $3.6 billion.
Latest News
20:15
President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authorityDomestic policy
20:07
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to YouthDomestic policy
20:02
Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grataOther countries
19:36
Photo
Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national orderForeign policy
19:32
Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire regionInfrastructure
19:17
Photo
Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13Media
19:03
Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in BakuForeign policy
18:54
Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremonyForeign policy
18:41
Photo