President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of Australia's newly appointed ambassador

On January 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Sally-Anne Vincent, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Commonwealth of Australia to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The ambassador presented her credentials to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev then held a conversation with the ambassador.

The head of state noted that, despite the geographical distance between the two countries, there are strong opportunities for cooperation in economic, trade, and investment spheres, and praised the development of political relations.

President Ilham Aliyev wished the ambassador success in her diplomatic activities.

Sally-Anne Vincent expressed her honor at being appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, fondly recalled her recent visit to the country, and stated that she would spare no effort to expand bilateral ties.

She expressed gratitude for the letter sent by the head of state a few days earlier to Samantha Mostyn, Governor-General of Australia, on the occasion of Australia's national holiday.

The ambassador highlighted cooperation established between Azerbaijan and Australia within the framework of COP29, recalling that her country was represented by a large delegation at the event. She also touched upon Australia and Türkiye's hosting of COP31, noting Azerbaijan's efforts in this regard are highly appreciated.

Sally-Anne Vincent emphasized that Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum - one of the United Nations' most prestigious events - this year, and stated that Australia will be represented by a large delegation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in political, economic, green energy, and other areas of mutual interest, noting that reciprocal visits at various levels play an important role in deepening relations. It was also noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Australia.

