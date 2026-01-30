Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Greek Ambassador: Direct air links with Azerbaijan are important

    • 30 January, 2026
    • 14:19
    Greek Ambassador: Direct air links with Azerbaijan are important

    Maria K. Papakonstantinou, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of establishing direct air links between the two countries, Report informs.

    While presenting her credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ambassador stated that she would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations in green energy, agriculture, and other fields.

