Greek Ambassador: Direct air links with Azerbaijan are important
Foreign policy
- 30 January, 2026
- 14:19
Maria K. Papakonstantinou, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of establishing direct air links between the two countries, Report informs.
While presenting her credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the ambassador stated that she would spare no effort to further develop bilateral relations in green energy, agriculture, and other fields.
