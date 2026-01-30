Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev invites President of Indonesia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 13:45
    Ilham Aliyev invites President of Indonesia to Azerbaijan

    President Ilham Aliyev has invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, during a conversation with Indonesia's newly appointed Ambassador, Berlian Helmy, the head of state recalled his contacts with the President of Indonesia in Davos and Sharm El-Sheikh, and informed him that he had invited him to make an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    On January 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev recieved Berlian Helmy, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan.

    İlham Əliyev İndoneziya Prezidentini Azərbaycana səfərə dəvət edib
    Ильхам Алиев пригласил президента Индонезии в Азербайджан

