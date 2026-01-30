Norway to be represented by high-level delegation at WUF13 in Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Norway will be represented by a high-level delegation at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Azerbaijan, Andreas Gaarder, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Norway to Azerbaijan, said while presenting his credentials to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The WUF13 conference will be held in Baku on May 17-22, 2026. For the first time, a Leaders Summit will be organized as part of the event.

    Norveç WUF13-də yüksəksəviyyəli nümayəndə heyəti ilə təmsil olunacaq
    Норвегия будет представлена на WUF13 делегацией высокого уровня

