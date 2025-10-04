Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russian missile ship

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have struck one of Russia's newest warships as it sailed through Lake Onega in Russia's Republic of Karelia, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

A SOF unit carried out a successful strike at 04:31 on 4 October on a small missile ship Grad (hull number 575) of the Project 21631 Buyan-M, in Lake Onega, Russia's Republic of Karelia.

The missile carrier was travelling from the Baltic Sea towards the Caspian Sea. The strike hit the right section of the ship's engine compartment. Further details are being clarified.

The Grad is one of Russia's newest and most advanced vessels, commissioned into the Russian Baltic Fleet on 29 December 2022. Its primary armament is the Kalibr-NK missile system.