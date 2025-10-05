Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ukraine's industrial and energy facilities damaged after Russian shelling

    • 05 October, 2025
    • 16:32
    Ukraine's industrial and energy facilities damaged after Russian shelling

    Industrial and energy facilities were damaged in the Lviv region of Ukraine as a result of the latest Russian attack, Report informs, citing the regional prosecutor's office.

    A fire erupted after explosions at the gas storage facility. No further details are provided yet.

    At the same time, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the situation in the city as "very difficult." Earlier, he said that Lviv was partially left without power after the explosions. According to Sadovyi, more than seven enterprises were damaged. Several major fires also broke out in the city, and he asked residents to close their windows and remain in safe places. The publication Strana published footage showing a huge column of smoke over Lviv.

    Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of trying to "use cold as a weapon" after massive strikes on the country's energy facilities.

    Rusiyanın hücumundan sonra Ukraynanın sənaye və enerji obyektləri zədələnib
    В Украине после атаки ВС РФ повреждены промышленные и энергетические объекты

    Ukraine's industrial and energy facilities damaged after Russian shelling

