    Finance
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 15:24
    Azerbaijan allocated more than AZN 4.4B for reconstruction of liberated territories in 2025

    Azerbaijan allocated 4.4657 billion manats ($2.63 billion) from the state budget in 2025 for the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

    Report cited the ministry as saying that 3.7819 billion manats ($2.22 billion), or 84.7% of the total, was earmarked as targeted funding specifically designated for reconstruction and redevelopment projects in the liberated areas.

    An additional 373.2 million manats ($219.53 million), or 8.3%, was allocated from the state budget's reserve fund. About 258.5 million manats ($152 million), or 5.8%, was provided through public capital investments, while 52.1 million manats ($30.65 million), or 1.2%, came from other state budget reserves.

    For comparison, Azerbaijan allocated 4.8558 billion manats ($2.86 billion) from the state budget for the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2024.

    Azərbaycan ötən il Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura 5 milyard manata yaxın pul qoyub
    Минфин Азербайджана: В 2025г на проекты на освобожденных территориях выделено свыше 4,4 млрд манатов

