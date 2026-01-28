Musical 'You're the King!' returns to stage at audience request

Responding to numerous audience requests, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre will once again stage the musical "You're the King!" dedicated to the legendary singer Elvis Presley on February 20.

According to Report, all of Presley's hits have been arranged in unique orchestral versions, performed by a symphonic orchestra under the direction of music director and conductor Javad Taghizada, bringing authentic rock-and-roll energy to the show.

The musical portrays complex relationships, intrigues, and confessions through vocal performances and live dance numbers. Powerful voices and the impressive choreography of ballet master Kamila Aliyeva create an unforgettable festive atmosphere. The energy of the actors and the professional work of the choir, led by choirmaster Vagif Mastanov, turn the performance into a grand musical celebration comparable to the best Broadway shows.

Presley, one of the most commercially successful popular musicians of the 20th century, combined country and blues to create the new style of rockabilly. Beginning in the mid-1950s, he reinterpreted songs such as "That's All Right," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Tutti Frutti," and "Hound Dog."

Known as the "King of Rock and Roll," Presley released more than 150 albums that achieved gold, platinum, or multi-platinum status, with many topping global charts. Of the 786 songs he recorded, six are included in the list of "Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll." Rolling Stone ranked him third among the greatest singers of all time. He also starred in 31 feature films and was named third in the list of "50 Greatest Artists of All Time."

The musical "You're the King!" features 18 of Presley's greatest hits.

Tickets can be purchased via the provided link.