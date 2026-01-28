Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    'Virtual lawyer' accused of defrauding hundreds arrested in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 14:59
    'Virtual lawyer' accused of defrauding hundreds arrested in Azerbaijan

    Law enforcement officers in Azerbaijan have arrested a woman accused of posing as a lawyer on social media and defrauding hundreds of people out of nearly half a million manats, officials said.

    According to Report, the Interior Ministry said the suspect deceived 145 citizens, causing total financial losses of 449,916 manats (nearly $265,000). She operated through the social media platform TikTok, where she created pages under the name "Legal Center" and used live broadcasts to attract followers and gain their trust.

    Interior Ministry spokesperson Jasarat Gambarli said the woman presented herself as a professional legal expert, offering assistance and advice while collecting money from unsuspecting users.

    Following complaints from victims, investigators from the Yasamal District Police Department launched an inquiry and identified the suspect as Sabiyya Panaliyeva. She has been charged under the relevant article of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, and a court has ordered her detention pending trial.

    Investigators have so far recovered a substantial portion of the losses, with 381,529 manats (over $224,000) already returned to victims, the Interior Ministry said.

    The preliminary investigation is ongoing. Authorities have urged anyone who may have been affected by Panaliyeva's actions to contact law enforcement, reiterating a public call for victims to come forward.

    social networks lawyer fraud
    Photo
    Vətəndaşlara qarşı yarım milyon manata yaxın dələduzluq edən "hüquqşünas" həbs edilib
    Photo
    В Азербайджане арестован "виртуальный юрист", обманувший граждан почти на полмиллиона манатов

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed