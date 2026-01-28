'Virtual lawyer' accused of defrauding hundreds arrested in Azerbaijan

Law enforcement officers in Azerbaijan have arrested a woman accused of posing as a lawyer on social media and defrauding hundreds of people out of nearly half a million manats, officials said.

According to Report, the Interior Ministry said the suspect deceived 145 citizens, causing total financial losses of 449,916 manats (nearly $265,000). She operated through the social media platform TikTok, where she created pages under the name "Legal Center" and used live broadcasts to attract followers and gain their trust.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Jasarat Gambarli said the woman presented herself as a professional legal expert, offering assistance and advice while collecting money from unsuspecting users.

Following complaints from victims, investigators from the Yasamal District Police Department launched an inquiry and identified the suspect as Sabiyya Panaliyeva. She has been charged under the relevant article of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code, and a court has ordered her detention pending trial.

Investigators have so far recovered a substantial portion of the losses, with 381,529 manats (over $224,000) already returned to victims, the Interior Ministry said.

The preliminary investigation is ongoing. Authorities have urged anyone who may have been affected by Panaliyeva's actions to contact law enforcement, reiterating a public call for victims to come forward.