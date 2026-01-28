Azerbaijan's minister of digital development meets with leading ICT companies
ICT
- 28 January, 2026
- 14:53
Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with representatives of the country's leading information and communications technology (ICT) companies to discuss key challenges facing the sector and possible solutions, according to Report.
"We held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijan's leading ICT companies, discussed the development of the ICT sector in our country, priority areas, and ways to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors," the minister said in a post on X.
