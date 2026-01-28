Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Passenger service on Baku-Astara line to resume no earlier than 2028

    Infrastructure
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 14:46
    Passenger service on Baku-Astara line to resume no earlier than 2028

    Azerbaijan plans a comprehensive modernization of the Baku-Astara railway line, which, once completed, will allow for the resumption of passenger service on this route, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at a roundtable discussion on the implementation of the State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Adjacent Territories for 2025-2030, Report informs.

    According to him, the modernization work is scheduled to be completed by 2028, after which passenger service will be possible.

    "In the Astara direction, certain sections of the railway require additional work. This is especially true given the agreement signed with Russia late last year, which provides for the development of the North-South international transport corridor and the modernization of the existing line," he noted.

    Hummatov emphasized that safety is a priority, and therefore, Azerbaijan does not consider it appropriate to resume passenger service until the work is fully completed and all safety requirements are met.

    "From a safety standpoint, launching passenger trains before the modernization is complete is undesirable," the deputy minister stated.

    Azerbaijan Russia railway
    Bakı-Astara dəmir yolu xəttində sərnişindaşımalarının mümkün olacağı vaxt açıqlanıb
    Пассажирское сообщение на линии Баку–Астара возобновят не ранее 2028г

    Latest News

    21:06

    Lithuania prolongs sanctions against Russia, Belarus until end of 2027

    Other countries
    20:44

    Agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Georgian interior ministries approved

    Foreign policy
    20:27

    Azerbaijan and Pakistan discuss strengthening economic cooperation

    Business
    20:12

    President orders celebration of Azerbaijani poet Khagani Shirvani"s 900th anniversary

    Domestic policy
    19:52

    PM: Lithuania will use funds from EU loan to strengthen air defense

    Other countries
    19:28

    Iran says ready for dialogue with US

    Other countries
    19:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and EC mull energy partnership priorities

    Energy
    18:28
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov visits Museum of Communist Party of China

    Foreign policy
    18:21

    President of Uzbekistan to visit Türkiye

    Region
    All News Feed