Passenger service on Baku-Astara line to resume no earlier than 2028

Azerbaijan plans a comprehensive modernization of the Baku-Astara railway line, which, once completed, will allow for the resumption of passenger service on this route, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov said at a roundtable discussion on the implementation of the State Program for Improving Transport Infrastructure in Baku and Adjacent Territories for 2025-2030, Report informs.

According to him, the modernization work is scheduled to be completed by 2028, after which passenger service will be possible.

"In the Astara direction, certain sections of the railway require additional work. This is especially true given the agreement signed with Russia late last year, which provides for the development of the North-South international transport corridor and the modernization of the existing line," he noted.

Hummatov emphasized that safety is a priority, and therefore, Azerbaijan does not consider it appropriate to resume passenger service until the work is fully completed and all safety requirements are met.

"From a safety standpoint, launching passenger trains before the modernization is complete is undesirable," the deputy minister stated.