US Congressional Staff delegation to engage with Georgian leaders, communities
Region
- 28 January, 2026
- 14:50
A US Congressional Staff delegation is set to hold meetings across Georgia, Report informs via GPB.
According to a statement from the US Embassy in Georgia, the delegation will engage with both government officials and opposition leaders.
"We are pleased to host a Congressional Staff delegation in Georgia. As part of their regional visit, they will meet with Georgian officials and opposition figures, and visit the IDP settlement in Tserovani to gain insight into the current situation," the US Embassy stated.
