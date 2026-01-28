Value of Azerbaijan's nitrogen fertilizer exports rises by over 35%

In 2025, Azerbaijan exported nearly 543,532 tons of nitrogen fertilizer, valued at approximately $170.5 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

According to data, the exports dropped by 3.8% in volume, while increasing by 35.3% in value compared to 2024.

Nitrogen fertilizer accounted for 5.2% of Azerbaijan's main non-oil exports.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $49.423 billion in 2025, marking a 3.8% increase year-on-year (YoY).

Of that, $25.043 billion came from exports and $24.380 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 5.7%, while imports rose by 15.8%.

Consequently, there was a surplus of more than $663 million in Azerbaijan"s foreign trade turnover for 2025, representing an 8.3-fold drop YoY.