Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russian attack leaves over 600,000 without power

As a result of a massive missile and drone strike by Russian forces on the night of November 28–29 targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, more than 600,000 consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv Oblast were left without electricity, Report informs, citing the Ukrainian ministry's Telegram channel.

"As of this morning, over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv, more than 100,000 in Kyiv Oblast, and nearly 8,000 in Kharkiv Oblast are without power," the ministry noted.

According to the ministry, emergency restoration work is underway where security conditions allow, and no additional emergency shutdowns are being introduced.

"Hourly outage schedules are being applied across all regions of Ukraine today. Additionally, in most regions, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses remain in effect," the Ministry of Energy added.