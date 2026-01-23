Ukraine's defense forces strike oil depot in Russia's Penza region

On January 23, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the PenzaNefteprodukt oil depot in Russia's Penza region.

According to Report, citing the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the strike was carried out as part of a systematic effort to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities and military-economic potential.

"A fuel depot, PenzaNefteprodukt, in the Penza Region of the Russian Federation was hit as part of a planned and systematic reduction of the enemy's offensive capabilities and military-economic potential," the statement said.

A fire was reported at the facility, and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

The statement also noted that a Podlet radar station was confirmed to have been hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, near the settlement of Frunze. In addition, concentrations of Russian manpower were struck in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and in Russia's Belgorod Region. Casualties are being clarified.