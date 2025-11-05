Ukraine receives Enhanced Partnership status from JEF

Ukraine received the status of Enhanced Partnership with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), the corresponding memorandum was signed by the defense ministers of JEF member countries.

As Report informs, this was announced by the Defense Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.

The Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) is a military coalition created by the United Kingdom in 2015. It also includes nine Northern European countries - Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway.

Shmyhal emphasized that for the first time, the status of Enhanced Partnership was granted to a state that is not a member of the alliance.

"I am grateful to the Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Sandvik and UK Defense Minister John Healey for the invitation. Thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the country is represented for the first time at the meeting of defense ministers of JEF member countries - a historic moment," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine is capable of strengthening the JEF and will share knowledge in the areas of countering hybrid aggression, using air defense forces, utilizing drones, protecting national infrastructure, and conducting long-range strikes.

"We plan for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to participate in joint exercises to achieve full interoperability and readiness to act together in crisis situations," the minister noted.

He added that, in turn, Ukraine expects from partners access to European technologies and production capacities on the basis of which joint production can be established.