Ukraine hits Russia's defense sector with new sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, most of whom are citizens and residents of Russia, according to the Office of the President, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

The sanctions apply to individuals and companies involved in servicing Russia's state defense orders and the activities of its defense-industrial complex. This includes enterprises and their managers that manufacture and supply products for the Russian defense-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies in the fields of communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics.

Restrictions have also been imposed on industrial enterprises in the chemical, mining, metallurgical, and fuel and energy sectors of Russia.