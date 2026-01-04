Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Ukraine hits Russia's defense sector with new sanctions

    Other countries
    • 04 January, 2026
    • 15:22
    Ukraine hits Russia's defense sector with new sanctions

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, most of whom are citizens and residents of Russia, according to the Office of the President, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    The sanctions apply to individuals and companies involved in servicing Russia's state defense orders and the activities of its defense-industrial complex. This includes enterprises and their managers that manufacture and supply products for the Russian defense-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies in the fields of communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics.

    Restrictions have also been imposed on industrial enterprises in the chemical, mining, metallurgical, and fuel and energy sectors of Russia.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy sanctions on Russia Russian defense-industrial complex
    Zelenski Rusiyanın 95 fiziki və 70 hüquqi şəxsinə qarşı sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    Зеленский ввел санкции против 95 физических и 70 юридических лиц РФ

    Latest News

    16:16

    Türkiye Azerbaijan ink long-term deal for gas supply from Absheron field

    Other
    15:58

    Equatorial Guinea relocates capital over strategic reasons

    Other countries
    15:43

    FM Fidan to visit Portugal to mull Türkiye's inclusion in EU's industrial strategy

    Region
    15:22

    Ukraine hits Russia's defense sector with new sanctions

    Other countries
    15:07

    German left-wing group claims arson attack on Berlin power plant

    Other countries
    14:51

    Iran stresses need to deepen ties with Azerbaijan

    Region
    14:29

    Chelsea sets sights on Sandro Tonali deal

    Football
    14:12

    Azerbaijan's employment agency launches training course for visually impaired

    Social security
    13:54

    Xabi Alonso gives update on Kylian Mbappe's knee injury

    Football
    All News Feed