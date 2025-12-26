Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year

    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 09:24
    Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year

    The Ukrainian government has extended a ban on the import of goods from Russia for a year, it said in two resolutions published on its website, Report informs via TASS.

    The first extends the ban on imports of some Russian goods until December 31, 2026. The second extends the duties on Russian products for the same period. Both resolutions were adopted in 2015 and have been extended several times since then.

    The prohibited products include meat, fish, coffee, tea, chocolate and other confectionery, baby food, animal feed, alcohol and cigarettes. The ban also applies to several types of industrial goods, vehicles, fertilizers and agricultural products.

    Ukraine Russian goods ban imports
    Ukrayna Rusiya mallarının idxalına qadağanı bir il uzadıb
    Украина продлила на год запрет на импорт российских товаров

    Latest News

    10:31

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 in Baku to strengthen UN-Habitat's presence in region - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    10:24

    Gold prices reach new all-time high

    Finance
    10:08

    Georgian PM hopes calm politics in 2026

    Region
    09:55

    Heavy rain storms in California leave three dead

    Other countries
    09:35

    Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with China

    Other countries
    09:24

    Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:05

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    08:53

    $400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US

    Other countries
    All News Feed