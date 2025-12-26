Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year

The Ukrainian government has extended a ban on the import of goods from Russia for a year, it said in two resolutions published on its website, Report informs via TASS.

The first extends the ban on imports of some Russian goods until December 31, 2026. The second extends the duties on Russian products for the same period. Both resolutions were adopted in 2015 and have been extended several times since then.

The prohibited products include meat, fish, coffee, tea, chocolate and other confectionery, baby food, animal feed, alcohol and cigarettes. The ban also applies to several types of industrial goods, vehicles, fertilizers and agricultural products.