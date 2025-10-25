Ukraine damages Belgorod reservoir dam in Russia, evacuation announced
Other countries
- 25 October, 2025
- 15:00
The Belgorod Reservoir dam in Russia has been damaged by a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs.
He stated that the Belgorod Reservoir dam may collapse if the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike again, leaving the homes of approximately 1,000 people underwater.
"If this happens, there will be a risk of flooding the river floodplain from the Kharkiv Region and several streets in our settlements, home to approximately 1,000 residents," he wrote.
Gladkov also announced the evacuation of residents living at risk of flooding. Residents have been advised to seek temporary accommodation.
Latest News
15:29
London police reviewing 9,000 cases in grooming gangs probeOther countries
15:18
India's Chennai shores see magical white foam, leaving awe and concernOther countries
15:09
Israel strikes southern Lebanon, 1 killedOther countries
15:00
Ukraine damages Belgorod reservoir dam in Russia, evacuation announcedOther countries
14:54
Russia suffers attack on key power substation supplying military facilitiesOther countries
14:44
Trump expresses readiness to meet with Kim Jong Un during Asia tourOther countries
14:33
Azerbaijani MP: 90% of people in need of organ transplants worldwide dieHealth
14:21
Pakistani, Afghan officials in Türkiye for second round of talks after deadly clashesOther countries
14:12