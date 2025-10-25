Ukraine damages Belgorod reservoir dam in Russia, evacuation announced

The Belgorod Reservoir dam in Russia has been damaged by a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, Report informs.

He stated that the Belgorod Reservoir dam may collapse if the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike again, leaving the homes of approximately 1,000 people underwater.

"If this happens, there will be a risk of flooding the river floodplain from the Kharkiv Region and several streets in our settlements, home to approximately 1,000 residents," he wrote.

Gladkov also announced the evacuation of residents living at risk of flooding. Residents have been advised to seek temporary accommodation.