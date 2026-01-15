Ukraine creates task force to address damage to energy facilities

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 16:56
    In Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, a task force has been set up to deal with the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities, according to the statement by Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Shmyhal stated that the task force held its first meeting today.

    "Such meetings will be regular, and the task force will operate 24/7. Our task is to respond promptly and effectively to current challenges in order to stabilize the situation with energy and heat supply. I instructed that the headquarters ensure uninterrupted operation in Kyiv and the Kyiv region," the statement reads.

    The minister emphasized that the protection of energy infrastructure was a key focus at the meeting.

    "A list of measures has been prepared, and responsible persons will be appointed to organize the process," he added.

    Ukraynada enerji obyektlərinə dəyən ziyanın nəticələrini aradan qaldırmaq üçün qərargah yaradılıb
    В Киеве создали штаб по ликвидации последствий поражения энергообъектов

