    UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliament

    Other countries
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 17:58
    UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliament

    British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that any deployment of UK forces under a declaration signed with France and Ukraine would be subject to a parliamentary vote, Report informs via Reuters.

    Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed on Tuesday a declaration of intent outlining the deployment of forces in the event a peace deal is reached.

    "I will keep the house updated as the situation develops, and were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the house for a vote," Starmer told parliament.

    He said the number of troops would be determined under UK military plans which are currently being drawn.

    Starmer also said he had spoken to US President Donald Trump about security guarantees for Ukraine twice over Christmas and assured lawmakers there was "no question of acting on this without full discussion with the Americans".

    The British premier's remarks come a day after the United States backed a broad coalition of Ukraine's allies, which includes Britain, in vowing to provide security guarantees to support the country if Russia attacks again.

    Britaniya parlamenti Ukraynaya qoşun göndərilməsi barədə qərarı səsverməyə çıxaracaq
    Стармер: Парламент проголосует по решению об отправке войск в Украину

