UK developing plan to restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 09:14
The United Kingdom is working with partners on a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a communique following his phone call with Mohammed bin Salman, according to Report.
"The UK is currently working with partners on what a viable plan to ensure the flow of goods through this key maritime route could look like," Downing Street said.
It also noted that Starmer expressed "steadfast support" for Riyadh.
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