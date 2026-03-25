UK developing plan to restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom is working with partners on a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a communique following his phone call with Mohammed bin Salman, according to Report.

"The UK is currently working with partners on what a viable plan to ensure the flow of goods through this key maritime route could look like," Downing Street said.

It also noted that Starmer expressed "steadfast support" for Riyadh.