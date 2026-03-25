Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    UK developing plan to restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 09:14
    UK developing plan to restore shipping through Strait of Hormuz

    The United Kingdom is working with partners on a plan to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the office of Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a communique following his phone call with Mohammed bin Salman, according to Report.

    "The UK is currently working with partners on what a viable plan to ensure the flow of goods through this key maritime route could look like," Downing Street said.

    It also noted that Starmer expressed "steadfast support" for Riyadh.

    Keir Starmer Mohammed bin Salman US and Israel Operation Against Iran Strait of Hormuz Escalation in Middle East
    Britaniya Hörmüz boğazında gəmiçiliyin bərpası üçün plan hazırlayır
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