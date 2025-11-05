UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against Chelsea
Other countries
- 05 November, 2025
- 17:09
British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has announced that he will be supporting Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK in the UEFA Champions League league phase encounter against English side Chelsea on Wednesday, Report informs.
"Tonight, Qarabag FK faces Chelsea! I'm looking forward to a tense and exciting game, but as the UK ambassador to Azerbaijan and a ‘Red Devil' [Manchester United fan], this evening I'll be cheering for the hosts," Auld wrote on X.
Bu axşam @FKQarabagh yenidən @ChelseaFC ilə qarşılaşır! ⚽️— FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) November 5, 2025
Gərgin və maraqlı oyunu səbirsizliklə gözləyirəm, amma 🇬🇧-nın 🇦🇿-dakı səfiri və “Qırmızı Şeytan” kimi bu axşam ev sahibini dəstəkləyəcəyəm 🇦🇿🤩
Oyunçu aparsın! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VuEeZfiPM9
Latest News
17:34
Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of stateForeign policy
17:17
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in BrazilForeign policy
17:10
EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in supportICT
17:09
UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against ChelseaOther countries
17:05
Photo
Representatives of Azerbaijani media visit presidential school in KhivaMedia
17:03
Chubak Temirov: Kyrgyzstan studying Azerbaijan's experience in venture capital fundsICT
16:53
Shoigu: No competition between Zangazur Corridor and North–South RouteRegion
16:49
Shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan beginsForeign policy
16:38
Photo