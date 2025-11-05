Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against Chelsea

    Other countries
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 17:09
    UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against Chelsea

    British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has announced that he will be supporting Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK in the UEFA Champions League league phase encounter against English side Chelsea on Wednesday, Report informs.

    "Tonight, Qarabag FK faces Chelsea! I'm looking forward to a tense and exciting game, but as the UK ambassador to Azerbaijan and a ‘Red Devil' [Manchester United fan], this evening I'll be cheering for the hosts," Auld wrote on X.

    Fergus Auld Qarabag FK Chelsea UEFA Champions League
    Böyük Britaniyanın Azərbaycandakı səfiri "Çelsi" ilə oyunda "Qarabağ"ı dəstəkləyəcək
    Посол Британии: В матче "Карабах"-"Челси" я буду болеть за хозяев

    Latest News

    17:34

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with UK minister of state

    Foreign policy
    17:17

    Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament attends COP30 session in Brazil

    Foreign policy
    17:10

    EBRD: Azerbaijani startups can receive up to €50,000 in support

    ICT
    17:09

    UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against Chelsea

    Other countries
    17:05
    Photo

    Representatives of Azerbaijani media visit presidential school in Khiva

    Media
    17:03

    Chubak Temirov: Kyrgyzstan studying Azerbaijan's experience in venture capital funds

    ICT
    16:53

    Shoigu: No competition between Zangazur Corridor and North–South Route

    Region
    16:49

    Shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan begins

    Foreign policy
    16:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kenya mull expanding cooperation in demining

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed