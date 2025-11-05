UK ambassador to Baku backs Qarabag against Chelsea

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has announced that he will be supporting Azerbaijan's Qarabag FK in the UEFA Champions League league phase encounter against English side Chelsea on Wednesday, Report informs.

"Tonight, Qarabag FK faces Chelsea! I'm looking forward to a tense and exciting game, but as the UK ambassador to Azerbaijan and a ‘Red Devil' [Manchester United fan], this evening I'll be cheering for the hosts," Auld wrote on X.